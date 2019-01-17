PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former NC State tight ends/fullbacks coach Eddie Faulkner as the team’s new running backs coach.

The team made the official announcement Thursday morning.

“We have hired Eddie Faulkner as running backs coach.”

We have hired Eddie Faulkner as running backs coach. MORE: https://t.co/IgA24oUpom pic.twitter.com/jHWlyGh4uZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 17, 2019

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news of the hire late Wednesday.

“Of course, Eddie Faulkner coached Jaylen Samuels at NC State. Perhaps Mike Tomlin and #Steelers brass liked what they saw while scouting Samuels.”

Of course, Eddie Faulkner coached Jaylen Samuels at NC State. Perhaps Mike Tomlin and #Steelers brass liked what they saw while scouting Samuels. https://t.co/hpEc5p9UaE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2019

Under Faulkner’s leadership, Steelers rookie Jaylen Samuels finished his collegiate career at NC State as the school’s all-time receptions leader with 202 catches. We was also a two-time All-ACC player.

Faulkner has 17 years of coaching experience. Along with coaching the tight ends and fullbacks, he was the Wolfpack special teams coordinator as well as the recruiting coordinator from 2013-2018. Before NC State, Faulkner was a coach at Wisconsin Northern Illinois and Ball State.

Faulkner played college football at Wisconsin where he was a member of two Big 10 Championship teams, rushing for 1,064 yards in his career. After college, he was an undrafted free agent invitee to Steelers training camp in 2001.