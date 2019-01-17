GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police in the City of Greensburg are working to identify multiple individuals who are believed to be responsible for breaking in to several vehicles.

In a Facebook post, officials said that over the span of several days, multiple vehicles were reported to have been broken in to. Police posted residential surveillance footage from the Academy Hill section of the city to Facebook with the hopes of identifying those behind the crimes.

The video posted to Facebook was captured at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities are asking anything with information to contact the dispatch center at 724-834-3800.