PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are only a handful of locations where you can enjoy the thrill of bumping and sliding into your friends on ice, and one of them is only a short drive from Pittsburgh.

An ice rink in Jamestown, New York has added the unique attraction and it has people flocking across the state line to try it out.

Jamestown is about a two-and-a-half hour trip from the Pittsburgh area.

Northwest Arena is where the ice bumper cars are located. They’re electric battery bumper cars on ice, with two joysticks that move you forward, backward, turn or spin.

According to their website, the arena is one of only 13 locations across the country to offer the ice bumper cars.

Ice bumper cars are available during public skate sessions on a first-come, first-serve basis, and they do take reservations.

Like most bumper cars, riders must be at least six years of age, and more than 42-inches tall.

For more information on reservations and when you can ride, click here.

