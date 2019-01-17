Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of schools across Pennsylvania are receiving grants to expand their computer and technology courses.

The Wolf administration announced the grants Thursday as part of the governor’s PAsmart initiative.

The hope is to ensure students are ready and have the skills for high-demanding jobs.

More than 760 schools will receive $35,000.

For more information on the PAsmart initiative, visit the state Education Department’s website here.