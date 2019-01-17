WINTER STORM:Winter Storm To Bring Major Snow Event To Pittsburgh Area
Filed Under:Computer Science, Education, Gov. Tom Wolf, Local TV, PAsmart, Pennsylvania

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of schools across Pennsylvania are receiving grants to expand their computer and technology courses.

The Wolf administration announced the grants Thursday as part of the governor’s PAsmart initiative.

The hope is to ensure students are ready and have the skills for high-demanding jobs.

More than 760 schools will receive $35,000.

For more information on the PAsmart initiative, visit the state Education Department’s website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s