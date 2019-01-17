Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made an overnight trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

They have sent Derek Grant to the Ducks in exchange for forward Joseph Blandisi.

The 24-year-old Blandisi has played the majority of the season for the Ducks’ AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. He had 23 points with them and is a plus-9 through 27 games.

A native of Markham, Ontario, Blandisi was originally selected in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, and also spent some time with the New Jersey Devils.

He is signed through the end of the regular season and carries an average annual value of $680,000 at the NHL level.

He will join the Pens in Arizona.