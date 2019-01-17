Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are asking for the publics help in locating a missing child.

Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Chris Togneri posted to Twitter with the information. Authorities say that 11-year-old Ava Scott is missing from Perry North.

.@PghPolice seek the public’s help locating a missing girl. Ava Scott, 11, was last seen Jan. 17 around 2 p.m. when she walked away from Clayton Academy in Perry North. Anyone w/ information on her whereabouts: Please call Missing Person detectives at (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/vmUXj4xBFW — Chris Togneri (@ChrisTogneri) January 18, 2019

According to officials, Scott was last seen Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. before she walked away from Clayton Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Missing Person detectives at 412-323-7141.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details