PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are asking for the publics help in locating a missing child.
Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Chris Togneri posted to Twitter with the information. Authorities say that 11-year-old Ava Scott is missing from Perry North.
Ava Scott, 11, was last seen Jan. 17 around 2 p.m. when she walked away from Clayton Academy in Perry North.
According to officials, Scott was last seen Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. before she walked away from Clayton Academy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Missing Person detectives at 412-323-7141.
