PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are asking for the publics help in locating a missing child.

Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Chris Togneri posted to Twitter with the information. Authorities say that 11-year-old Ava Scott is missing from Perry North.

According to officials, Scott was last seen Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. before she walked away from Clayton Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Missing Person detectives at 412-323-7141.

