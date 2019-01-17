Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A round of snow showers blanketed the Pittsburgh region in preparation for a much larger winter storm gearing up for the weekend.

In the city, there were signs everywhere of what is to come. Trucks, plows and a lot of salt loaded up as the Pittsburgh region gets ready for what is expected to be it’s first significant snowfall this year.

“I bought 100 pounds of salt and calcium chloride,” said Chad Spinogatti of Cranberry Township.

No one seemed too worried, even north in Cranberry Township, but preparing nonetheless.

Spinogatti said he doesn’t mind what is coming.

“I love snow,” he said.

He knows it’s not the norm to be without the frosty flakes this time of year.

“Typically we get at least one or two good ones each year.”

Spinogatti says he is worried about his parents in North Huntingdon. He may even have to load up the truck and head out to help.

