PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — RXBAR is recalling a wide variety of its protein bars due to a possible undeclared allergen.

The bars may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list.

Officials with RXBAR say in December they identified the potential for peanuts in two varieties of their bars, including Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate.

Now, they are expanding that recall as a precautionary measure.

The full list includes:

Apple Cinnamon, single bar, UPC 57777 00417, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00424Best By Dates between 4/16/2019 – 5/12/2019 and 7/10/2019 – 7/11/2019

Blueberry, single bar, UPC 57777 00419, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00426 , 10-count carton, UPC 58030 00840, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00843, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00447Best By Dates between 3/21/2019 – 5/21/2019 and 7/7/2019 – 9/29/2019

Chocolate Chip, single bar, UPC 57777 00469, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00472, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00845, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00492Best by Dates between 3/24/2019 – 5/14/2019, 7/11/2019 – 9/8/2019 and 9/30/2019 – 10/1/2019

Chocolate Hazelnut, single bar, UPC 59162 00709, 12-count carton, UPC 59162 00710, 4- count carton, UPC 59162 00717, Best By Dates between 2/17/2019 – 10/18/2019

Chocolate Sea Salt, single bar, UPC 57777 00423, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00430, 10- count carton, UPC 59162 00720, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00841, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00448 Best By Dates between 3/4/2019 – 9/11/2019 and on 10/11/2019 only

Coconut Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00421, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00428, 5- count carton, UPC 58030 00844, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00491 Best By Dates between 3/1/2019 – 10/13/2019

Coffee Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00422, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00429, Best By Dates between 4/13/2019 – 8/15/2019

Mango Pineapple, single bar, UPC 57777 00494, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00495, 4- count carton, UPC 59162 00718, Best By Dates between 2/16/2019 – 10/19/2019

Maple Sea Salt, single bar, UPC 57777 00441, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00440, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00454 Best By Dates between 3/2/2019 – 5/23/2019, 7/18/2019 – 7/19/2019 and 9/9/2019 – 9/10/2019

Mint Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00433, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00434, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00449 Best By Dates between 3/2/2019 – 4/18/2019 and 7/26/2019 – 8/9/2019

Mixed Berry, single bar, UPC 57777 00467, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00470, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00700 Best By Dates between 3/14/2019 – 5/6/2019 and 7/10/2019 – 8/30/2019

KIDS Apple Cinnamon Raisin, single bar, UPC 57777 00477, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00479, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00453 Best By Dates between 3/3/2019 – 4/16/2019 and 7/12/2019 only

KIDS Berry Blast, single bar, UPC 57777 00475, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00478, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00451 Best By Dates between 3/14/2019 – 4/26/2019 and 6/6/2019 – 8/5/2019

KIDS Chocolate Chip, single bar, UPC 57777 00476, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00480, 5- count carton, UPC 57777 00452, Best By Dates between 3/15/2019 – 4/14/2019 and 7/17/2019 – 9/21/2019

Pumpkin Spice, single bar, UPC 57777 00418, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00425, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00719 Best By Dates between 5/9/2019 – 7/11/2019

10-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 59162 00725, Best By Dates between 1/14/2019 – 10/16/2019

12-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 57777 00481Best By Dates between 1/14/2019 – 6/10/2019

12-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 57777 00435, See Best By Date on individual bars as noted in other 12-bar pack

14-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Sea Salt), UPC 58030 00821, Best By Dates between 9/20/2019 – 10/1/2019

16-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 59162 00784, Best By Dates between 7/18/2019 – 9/7/2019

They say they have switched suppliers after an investigation showed the specific ingredient was provided by a third party supplier.

The recalled products are safe to eat for people who are not allergic to peanuts.

For more information on the recall, visit: https://www.rxbar.com/recall.

Or click here for the FDA’s recall alert.