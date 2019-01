Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police are investigating an overnight shooting in Fayette County.

Police were called to Coal Lick Run Street in Uniontown around midnight.

Officers and a forensics unit were on scene with evidence markers on the ground.

KDKA is told no one was transported from the scene.

State police are expected to release more details Thursday.

