UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a bank robbery suspect in Westmoreland County.

The robbery happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday at the First National Bank on Route 30 in Unity Township.

BANK ROBBERY, FNB RTE 30 Unity Township… 1/7/19 @ 10:55 A Black male approximately 5’6” entered the first national bank. The male put a threatening note on the counter demanding money (pictured below). He fled on foot. Please call 724-832-3288 w/ any leads. pic.twitter.com/x8VNOUcrfP — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 17, 2019

According to state police, the suspect put a threatening note on the counter and demanded money.

He got away in a Nissan Juke that has a dented door. It fled south on state Route 981.

We believe the actor in our robbery fled in this vehicle… a Nissan Juke with a dented door that fled South on SR 981. pic.twitter.com/GckUbKX5JF — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 17, 2019

The suspect is described as a black male standing about 5-feet-6-inches tall.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.