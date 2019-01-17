WINTER STORM:Winter Storm To Bring Major Snow Event To Pittsburgh Area
UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a bank robbery suspect in Westmoreland County.

The robbery happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday at the First National Bank on Route 30 in Unity Township.

According to state police, the suspect put a threatening note on the counter and demanded money.

He got away in a Nissan Juke that has a dented door. It fled south on state Route 981.

The suspect is described as a black male standing about 5-feet-6-inches tall.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

