GREENSBURG (KDKA) – And so it begins, the snow is falling, public works crews all over the area are gearing up for this snow storm and so are the various utility companies.

A heavy snowfall, freezing rain mean problems for utility companies. Thousands of customers may be in the direct path of a winter storm that could pack enough of a punch to knock out power.

The weight of ice and snow can bring down power lines, so can fallen tree branches, leaving customers in the dark. But West Penn Power is trying to stay ahead of the problems.

Todd Meyers of West Penn Power talked to KDKA’s Brenda Waters on Wednesday.

“What we are doing Brenda, We are monitoring the weather forecast,” said Meyers. “We put out the call to get additional crews here from other areas, trying to get people moving as soon as we can.”

The problem is, according to Todd Myers of West Penn Power, the companies they normally call for help are also in the path of this storm.

