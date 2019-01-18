Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bike Pittsburgh is again looking for your feedback.

It is doing a survey on sharing the road with semi-autonomous vehicles.

They launched a similar survey two years ago after the testing of self-driving cars began on city streets.

Now the group wants to see if Pittsburghers’ impressions have changed.

The survey is open for the next two weeks.

To give your feedback, visit this link at BikePGH.org.