Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bike Pittsburgh is again looking for your feedback.
It is doing a survey on sharing the road with semi-autonomous vehicles.
They launched a similar survey two years ago after the testing of self-driving cars began on city streets.
Now the group wants to see if Pittsburghers’ impressions have changed.
The survey is open for the next two weeks.
To give your feedback, visit this link at BikePGH.org.
Semi-autonomous vehicles are dangerous because the technologies work well almost all of the time. They lull the monitoring “driver” into a false sense of security, causing them to pay less attention to the actual conditions. This slows the perception/reaction time to a developing emergency situation when something goes wrong, easily beyond the necessary time frame to avert a tragedy. These technologies, while promising, are NOT ready yet.
James C. Walker, National Motorists Association