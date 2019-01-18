Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A robbery suspect was shot inside a Homewood dollar store Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Frankstown Avenue near Tokay Street.

According to Pittsburgh Police Commander Mike Pilyih, both Pittsburgh Police and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department responded to a robbery report at the store.

“[The Allegheny County sheriff’s department] happened to get here very quickly. They ran into the store. They intermediately took gunfire from an armed actor. They fired back. There was an exchange of gunfire. The actor in the store was struck and he was transported to a local hospital,” Pilyih said.

The suspect was last reported to be in critical condition.

No one else was shot. One officer was cut by glass while treating the victim, and a sheriff’s deputy suffered a hand injury.

About an hour before the robbery in Homewood, a Family Dollar on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills was robbed. The suspect was reportedly armed, but no shots were fired. Police say it’s too early to say if the two robberies are connected.

