PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are no play-offs here with the Steelers, and the Penguins are out of town, but that doesn’t mean downtown Pittsburgh is dead this weekend.

After all, the annual RV show opens on Saturday at the Convention Center.

So what about the weather?

“I’m not worried about the weather because that’s what happens in January. It snows, and if you’ve lived in Pittsburgh your whole life, you know it’s going to snow,” said Rob Young, the producer of the Pittsburgh RV Show.

Young says with indoor parking he hopes snow won’t deter local RV fans.

“We’re going to be open all weekend. No matter how much snow we get, we’ll be here,” Young told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Friday.

This weekend Cirque du Soleil wraps up at PPG Arena.

The Cultural District does have some performances, too, although the Public Theater has no shows.

But the biggest attraction, of course, is “Hamilton.”

When it comes to “Hamilton,” the show must go on.

The show will not be cancelled this weekend.

So if you have tickets to the 2 p.m. matinee or 8 p.m. evening performance on Saturday or the 1 p.m. matinee or 7 p.m. performance on Sunday, you got to go.

There will be no refunds and no rescheduling of shows.

Craig Davis, of Visit Pittsburgh, says if you’re really worried about snow Saturday evening, book a hotel room downtown.

“You can get amazing deals for hotel stays in January, especially on the weekends,” Davis said.

A major snowstorm can wreak havoc with local restaurants and bars if it keeps people from their normal weekend entertainment.

“That’s part of business,” said Len Semplice, owner of Redbeard’s on Sixth Avenue. “You take that into consideration. You think about the whole year, and you know January, February is going to be that way.”

Semplice says weather can make a difference if it keeps people away from the shows, but he’s hopeful for this weekend.

“If they got tickets to go, if they paid $500 to go to ‘Hamilton,’ they are going to be here,” he said.

One problem.

If it’s still snowing when the shows let out, says Semplice, “They come out and it’s snowing, they’re gonna want to go home.”

And that hurts business.