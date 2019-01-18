WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Watch Issued, Up To 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Areas
By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It does not appear Pittsburgh’s online snow plow tracker will be up and running for this weekend’s looming winter storm.

The site has been down since November when officials started making upgrades.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Among the upgrades include showing which trucks are actively plowing or spreading salt, enhanced vehicle capacity, personnel changes, a modified road salt mixture and more.

City officials say the new salt material will be tinted blue to help people see it on the roads.

Department of Public Works trucks are also being equipped with new technology to allow the public and supervisors to see the when the vehicle’s plow and salt spreader are in use.

Officials say the snow plow tracker should be back up and running by the end of the month.

You can visit the site at this link when it’s back online.

