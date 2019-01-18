Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Transportation Security Administration workers vented their frustration with the current government shutdown at a rally inside the Pittsburgh airport Friday.

The rally, organized by union leaders representing the 450 TSA workers in Pennsylvania, got underway Friday morning at the Pittsburgh International Airport’s ticketing level.

Union President William Reese says TSA employees in Pittsburgh and elsewhere are worried about feeding their families and paying bills. He says “morale is at an all-time low.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb spoke at the rally, calling on his colleagues in Congress to end the shutdown.

TSA agents at other airports around the country are also planning rallies for Friday.

The partial government shutdown has reached its 28th day.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)