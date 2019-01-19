Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 3,000 high school students from across the region will get to attend a special performance of “Hamilton” in Pittsburgh next week.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says 2,700 students and teachers from 42 high schools will be invited to a matinee on Friday, Jan. 25, as part of the Hamilton Education Program. Tickets are only $10 each for participating students.
The students have been studying a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and other Founding Fathers in school in preparation for the show.
Students will also participate in a Q&A with members of the cast, and students will perform original work — such as songs, rap, poetry and monologues — based on their studies on the Benedum Center stage in front of their peers.
All of the schools invited to participate are Title I-eligible high schools.
Students from the following schools will be participating on Friday:
• Albert Gallatin High School
• Aliquippa Jr/Sr High School
• Allderdice High School
• Barack Obama Academy of International Studies
• Beaver Local High School
• Buckeye Local High School
• Brentwood High School
• Chestnut Ridge High School
• Clayton Academy
• Cleveland Heights High School
• Cornell School District
• Downingtown High School West Campus
• DuBois Area High School
• East Liverpool High School
• Gateway High School
• Greater Johnstown High School
• Imani Christian Academy
• Jefferson-Morgan High School
• Laurel Highlands High School
• McKinley Senior High (Timken Early College)
• Nazareth Prep (formally Holy Family Academy)
• New Castle Junior/Senior High School
• Piketon Jr/Sr High School
• Pittsburgh Brashear High School
• Pittsburgh Carrick High School
• Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory 6-12
• Pittsburgh Perry High School
• Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy
• Pittsburgh’s Creative and Performing Arts Magnet (CAPA)
• Pittsburgh Westinghouse High School
• Propel Braddock Hills High School
• Propel Montour High School
• Sharon City High School
• Southmoreland High School
• The Art College Preparatory Academy
• Tyler Consolidated High School
• Uniontown Area High School
• Urban Pathways 6-12 Charter School
• Valley High School
• Valley Junior Senior High School
• Washington High School
• Woodland Hills High School
The Hamilton Education Program began in New York thanks to a $1.46 million grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. The Foundation later committed an additional $6 million so the program could be expanded to more cities as “Hamilton” tours the country. Boston, Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco are just a few of the other cities participating in the program.
To learn more about the Hamilton Education Program, visit gilderlehrman.org.