Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 3,000 high school students from across the region will get to attend a special performance of “Hamilton” in Pittsburgh next week.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says 2,700 students and teachers from 42 high schools will be invited to a matinee on Friday, Jan. 25, as part of the Hamilton Education Program. Tickets are only $10 each for participating students.

The students have been studying a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and other Founding Fathers in school in preparation for the show.

Students will also participate in a Q&A with members of the cast, and students will perform original work — such as songs, rap, poetry and monologues — based on their studies on the Benedum Center stage in front of their peers.

All of the schools invited to participate are Title I-eligible high schools.

Students from the following schools will be participating on Friday:

• Albert Gallatin High School

• Aliquippa Jr/Sr High School

• Allderdice High School

• Barack Obama Academy of International Studies

• Beaver Local High School

• Buckeye Local High School

• Brentwood High School

• Chestnut Ridge High School

• Clayton Academy

• Cleveland Heights High School

• Cornell School District

• Downingtown High School West Campus

• DuBois Area High School

• East Liverpool High School

• Gateway High School

• Greater Johnstown High School

• Imani Christian Academy

• Jefferson-Morgan High School

• Laurel Highlands High School

• McKinley Senior High (Timken Early College)

• Nazareth Prep (formally Holy Family Academy)

• New Castle Junior/Senior High School

• Piketon Jr/Sr High School

• Pittsburgh Brashear High School

• Pittsburgh Carrick High School

• Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory 6-12

• Pittsburgh Perry High School

• Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy

• Pittsburgh’s Creative and Performing Arts Magnet (CAPA)

• Pittsburgh Westinghouse High School

• Propel Braddock Hills High School

• Propel Montour High School

• Sharon City High School

• Southmoreland High School

• The Art College Preparatory Academy

• Tyler Consolidated High School

• Uniontown Area High School

• Urban Pathways 6-12 Charter School

• Valley High School

• Valley Junior Senior High School

• Washington High School

• Woodland Hills High School

The Hamilton Education Program began in New York thanks to a $1.46 million grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. The Foundation later committed an additional $6 million so the program could be expanded to more cities as “Hamilton” tours the country. Boston, Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco are just a few of the other cities participating in the program.

To learn more about the Hamilton Education Program, visit gilderlehrman.org.