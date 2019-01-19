Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was pulled from the Allegheny River and sent to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Pittsburgh Rescue Rescue, police, firefighters and emergency medical services were sent to the Allegheny River near the Andy Warhol Bridge just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of an unknown aged male in the river.

First responders managed to pull him out of the river and began to perform CPR.

He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Further details have not yet been released.

