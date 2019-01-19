Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man who allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl in Tennessee is believed to be heading to Pennsylvania.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says German Rodriguez allegedly abducted 16-year-old Maricsa Beltran-Lopez in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday.

A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Rodriguez on Friday.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, they may be traveling to Pennsylvania in a 2000 gold four-door Honda Civic with a Tennessee License plate reading W0789X.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

Anyone who sees either Beltran-Lopez or Rodriguez or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).