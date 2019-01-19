WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Warning Issued; Governor Declares State of Emergency, Activates CRCC
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Teen, North Braddock, Woodland Hills School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – The North Braddock Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl with special needs who went missing on Friday.

Zy-Kia Zearnon-Settles (Photo Courtesy Of Bobby Joe Horne)

Zy-Kia Zearnon-Settles, of North Braddock, is about 5-foot tall with short, black, curly hair, dark brown skin and brown eyes. She has Downs Syndrome, ADHA and other medial issues, according to the police.

Zy-Kia Zearnon-Settles (Photo Courtesy Of Bobby Joe Horne)

She was last seen by her mother, Bobby Jo Horne, going to school in the Woodland Hills District on Friday morning.

If you have any information, call the police at 412-271-1306.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s