NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – The North Braddock Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl with special needs who went missing on Friday.

Zy-Kia Zearnon-Settles, of North Braddock, is about 5-foot tall with short, black, curly hair, dark brown skin and brown eyes. She has Downs Syndrome, ADHA and other medial issues, according to the police.

She was last seen by her mother, Bobby Jo Horne, going to school in the Woodland Hills District on Friday morning.

If you have any information, call the police at 412-271-1306.

