SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A child was hospitalized after a sledding accident in Lawrence County on Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in around 3:15 p.m.

A 10-year-old child was sledding off of County Line Road in Scott Township when he reportedly crashed into a tree and was knocked unconscious.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene.

The child was transported to a Pittsburgh-area hospital in an unknown condition.