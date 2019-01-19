WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10 A.M.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A child was hospitalized after a sledding accident in Lawrence County on Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in around 3:15 p.m.

A 10-year-old child was sledding off of County Line Road in Scott Township when he reportedly crashed into a tree and was knocked unconscious.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene.

The child was transported to a Pittsburgh-area hospital in an unknown condition.

