PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — A missing 16-year-old from Tennessee and the 19-year-old man who allegedly abducted her were found in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Nashville Police said late Saturday night that 16-year-old Maricsa Beltran-Lopez was found unharmed inside a Philadelphia apartment with her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old German Rodriguezz.

Rodriguezz was taken into custody.

Nashville Police reported Friday that Rodriguezz had allegedly been harassing and following Beltran-Lopez. He had also allegedly been showing up at her high school.

Police said Rodriguezz picked up Beltran-Lopez at the high school Thursday afternoon. Her family called her Thursday night, but police say “the conversation ended abruptly” and her cell phone was then turned off.

An arrest warrant charging kidnapping was issued against Rodriguezz.

Police say Rodriguezz and Beltran-Lopez have a child together.

The investigation is ongoing.