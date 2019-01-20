Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wintry mix transitioning into heavy snow Sunday morning prompted PennDOT to reduce speed limits on several major roadways.

The temporary speed limit restriction effects roadways in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties. Speed limits have been reduced from their original posted speed limit to 45 m.p.h. The following roads are impacted:

I-79

I-279 (Parkway North)

I-376 (between Mercer and Westmoreland counties)

I-579

U.S. Route 22

U.S. Route 30

U.S. Route 28

PennDOT says they have had crews actively treating roadways, but reminds motorists that of their goal: “to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow.”

