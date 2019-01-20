WINTER STORM:Flash Freeze Hits, Snow Falling, Winter Weather Advisory In Effect
Filed Under:Local TV, Snow, weather

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow, ice, rain and more battered western Pennsylvania over the weekend, with some regions seeing more of one element than others.

Certain communities in western Pennsylvania have seen as much 11 inches of snow. Here is a complete list:

  • Polk: 11 inches
  • Mayville: 10.4 inches
  • New Wilmington: 10.4 inches
  • West Middlesex 10.2 inches
  • Franklin: 10 inches
  • Fryburg (Clarion County): 10 inches
  • New Wilmington: 10 inches
  • Cooperstown: 9.8 inches
  • Hydetown: 9.7 inches
  • Brookville: 8 inches
  • Slippery Rock: 4.5 inches
  • New Castle: 4.5 inches
  • North Park: 3 inches
  • Fox Run: Butler 3 inches
  • Leasureville: Butler 2.6 inches
  • Pittsburgh: 2.5 inches
  • Hampton Township: 2.5 inches
  • Moon Township: 2.2 inches
  • Donegal Township: 2 inches
  • Shaler Township: 1.8 inches
  • Bridgeville: 1.5 inches
  • Aliquippa: 1.1 inches
  • North Braddock: 1 inch

The National Weather Service has been tracking the amount of rain the areas has received during the storm:

  • Brentwood: 1.39 inches
  • McCandless Township: 1.34 inches
  • Waynesburg: 1.3 inches
  • Mount Oliver: 1.3 inches
  • Freeport Damn: 1.25 inches
  • Donegal Township: 1.18 inches
  • Brentwood: 1.15 inches
  • Bridgeville: 1.11 inches
  • New Kensington: 1.07 inches
  • Penn Hils: 1.06 inches
  • McKeesport: 1.05 inches
  • Pittsburgh: 1.05 inches
  • McKees Rocks: 1.04 inches
  • Swissvale: 1.02 inches
  • Indiana: 1.02 inches
  • Pittsburgh International Airport: 1.01 inches
  • Allegheny County Airport: 1 inch
  • Shaler Township: 1 inch

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s