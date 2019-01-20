Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow, ice, rain and more battered western Pennsylvania over the weekend, with some regions seeing more of one element than others.
Certain communities in western Pennsylvania have seen as much 11 inches of snow. Here is a complete list:
- Polk: 11 inches
- Mayville: 10.4 inches
- New Wilmington: 10.4 inches
- West Middlesex 10.2 inches
- Franklin: 10 inches
- Fryburg (Clarion County): 10 inches
- New Wilmington: 10 inches
- Cooperstown: 9.8 inches
- Hydetown: 9.7 inches
- Brookville: 8 inches
- Slippery Rock: 4.5 inches
- New Castle: 4.5 inches
- North Park: 3 inches
- Fox Run: Butler 3 inches
- Leasureville: Butler 2.6 inches
- Pittsburgh: 2.5 inches
- Hampton Township: 2.5 inches
- Moon Township: 2.2 inches
- Donegal Township: 2 inches
- Shaler Township: 1.8 inches
- Bridgeville: 1.5 inches
- Aliquippa: 1.1 inches
- North Braddock: 1 inch
The National Weather Service has been tracking the amount of rain the areas has received during the storm:
- Brentwood: 1.39 inches
- McCandless Township: 1.34 inches
- Waynesburg: 1.3 inches
- Mount Oliver: 1.3 inches
- Freeport Damn: 1.25 inches
- Donegal Township: 1.18 inches
- Brentwood: 1.15 inches
- Bridgeville: 1.11 inches
- New Kensington: 1.07 inches
- Penn Hils: 1.06 inches
- McKeesport: 1.05 inches
- Pittsburgh: 1.05 inches
- McKees Rocks: 1.04 inches
- Swissvale: 1.02 inches
- Indiana: 1.02 inches
- Pittsburgh International Airport: 1.01 inches
- Allegheny County Airport: 1 inch
- Shaler Township: 1 inch
