Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow, ice, rain and more battered western Pennsylvania over the weekend, with some regions seeing more of one element than others.

Certain communities in western Pennsylvania have seen as much 11 inches of snow. Here is a complete list:

Polk: 11 inches

Mayville: 10.4 inches

New Wilmington: 10.4 inches

West Middlesex 10.2 inches

Franklin: 10 inches

Fryburg (Clarion County): 10 inches

New Wilmington: 10 inches

Cooperstown: 9.8 inches

Hydetown: 9.7 inches

Brookville: 8 inches

Slippery Rock: 4.5 inches

New Castle: 4.5 inches

North Park: 3 inches

Fox Run: Butler 3 inches

Leasureville: Butler 2.6 inches

Pittsburgh: 2.5 inches

Hampton Township: 2.5 inches

Moon Township: 2.2 inches

Donegal Township: 2 inches

Shaler Township: 1.8 inches

Bridgeville: 1.5 inches

Aliquippa: 1.1 inches

North Braddock: 1 inch

The National Weather Service has been tracking the amount of rain the areas has received during the storm:

Brentwood: 1.39 inches

McCandless Township: 1.34 inches

Waynesburg: 1.3 inches

Mount Oliver: 1.3 inches

Freeport Damn: 1.25 inches

Donegal Township: 1.18 inches

Brentwood: 1.15 inches

Bridgeville: 1.11 inches

New Kensington: 1.07 inches

Penn Hils: 1.06 inches

McKeesport: 1.05 inches

Pittsburgh: 1.05 inches

McKees Rocks: 1.04 inches

Swissvale: 1.02 inches

Indiana: 1.02 inches

Pittsburgh International Airport: 1.01 inches

Allegheny County Airport: 1 inch

Shaler Township: 1 inch

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.