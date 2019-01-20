Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All inbound and outbound rail cars have been halted after rapidly changing weather conditions caused adverse conditions.

According to a tweet posted by the Port Authority, a flash freeze that struck the region Sunday morning at approximately 4 a.m. immobilized all rail cars.

All inbound and outbound rail cars are currently immobilized due to a flash freeze that occurred about 4am. We have crews working to restore service as quickly as possible. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 20, 2019

Officials at the Port Authority told KDKA they have crews working to restore services as quickly as possible.

The Port Authority said that regularly scheduled bus services have not been impacted.

