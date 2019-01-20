WINTER STORM:Flash Freeze Hits, Snow Falling, Winter Weather Advisory In Effect
Filed Under:Local TV, Port Authority, weather, Weather Stories, Winter Storm Harper

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All inbound and outbound rail cars have been halted after rapidly changing weather conditions caused adverse conditions.

According to a tweet posted by the Port Authority, a flash freeze that struck the region Sunday morning at approximately 4 a.m. immobilized all rail cars.

Officials at the Port Authority told KDKA they have crews working to restore services as quickly as possible.

The Port Authority said that regularly scheduled bus services have not been impacted.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s