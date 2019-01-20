Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – During winter storms, PennDOT officials recommend staying inside and off the roads. If you find yourself in a situation where you absolutely need to drive, officials want you to remember these tips.

According to PennDOT, if you must venture out into the winter elements, always carry a winter emergency travel kit. You travel kit should include:

Flashlight with batteries

Battery-operated radio

Jumper Cables

Cell phone and charger

Snow shovel

Matches and candles

First Aid supplies

Extra warm clothing and gloves

and more…

Officials advise drivers to make sure your gas tank is at least half full before you leave home. When you hit the road, make sure you drive slow and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Try to avoid sudden stops and starts to lessen the chance of sliding on ice.

Although road crews work hard to keep surfaces clear of snow and ice, roads may appear to be wet, but might be frozen with black ice. When driving on bridges and ramps, use extra caution as ice can form without warning. Cruise control when driving in winter weather is ill-advised by safety officials.

State law requires drivers to use headlights when a vehicles wipers are on. Also, state law states that drivers must remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of their vehicle before driving. If snow or ice from your vehicle causes an accident, you could be responsible and receive a ticket.

For more tips on traveling in winter weather, visit PennDOT’s website.

