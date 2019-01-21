WEATHER ALERT:Wind Chills Could Drop To Minus 15 In Pittsburgh Area
Filed Under:Great Race, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Registration for the 42nd annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race opens Tuesday.

This year’s race is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 29.

You can visit RunGreatRace.com to register starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, opening day registration prices will start at $20 for a limited amount of spots. Prices will then increase by $1 increments as more people sign up.

Registration will also open for the 24th annual Dollar Bank Junior Great Race. The registration price will be $10 throughout the registration period.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s