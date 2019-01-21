Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Registration for the 42nd annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race opens Tuesday.

This year’s race is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 29.

You can visit RunGreatRace.com to register starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, opening day registration prices will start at $20 for a limited amount of spots. Prices will then increase by $1 increments as more people sign up.

Registration will also open for the 24th annual Dollar Bank Junior Great Race. The registration price will be $10 throughout the registration period.