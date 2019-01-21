Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (KDKA) — NFL Officiating has been in the spotlight in some bad ways this season, and it got even worse on championship Sunday.

During the 4th quarter of the NFC Championship, a missed pass interference call on the Rams sealed the deal for Los Angeles to advance to the team’s first Super Bowl since 2001.

On 3rd and 10 with 1:48 remaining on the Rams’ 13-yard-line, Drew Brees tried to complete a pass to Tommeylee Lewis. If Lewis makes the catch and the Saints score, the team would have had a chance to put the game away in regulation. Instead, Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman tackled Lewis without making any attempt on the ball before the collision.

The Rams went on to win the game in overtime.

Technically, an NFL rule could have made up for the missed pass interference call on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday evening, but would the league actually use it?

Goodell could tell the Rams “sorry” and send the Saints to the Super Bowl, or he could make them play the NFC Championship Game again. Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1, as noted by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, does exist.

Here is the language of the rule:

“The Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which the Commissioner deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game.”

