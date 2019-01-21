Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the passing of the franchise’s first coach, George “Red” Sullivan, on Monday.

According to the Penguins, Sullivan passed away this weekend at the age of 89.

The Pittsburgh Penguins offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of George "Red" Sullivan. Red passed away this weekend at the age of 89. Red was the original Coach Sullivan, the first coach of the Penguins from 1967-1969. pic.twitter.com/Olpez3Uemo — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 21, 2019

Sullivan coached the Penguins from 1967-69.

Sullivan played 14 years in the NHL, scoring 107 goals in 557 games before becoming coach of the Penguins.

According to the Peterborough Examiner, Sullivan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marion Sullivan, four children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He died at a Peterborough, Ontario, nursing home where he had been treated for Alzheimer’s Disease the past three years.