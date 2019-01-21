WEATHER ALERT:Wind Chills Could Drop To Minus 15 In Pittsburgh Area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the passing of the franchise’s first coach, George “Red” Sullivan, on Monday.

According to the Penguins, Sullivan passed away this weekend at the age of 89.

Sullivan coached the Penguins from 1967-69.

Sullivan played 14 years in the NHL, scoring 107 goals in 557 games before becoming coach of the Penguins.

According to the Peterborough Examiner, Sullivan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marion Sullivan, four children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He died at a Peterborough, Ontario, nursing home where he had been treated for Alzheimer’s Disease the past three years.

