PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect for our northern most and southern most counties until 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Frigid temperatures, combined with breezy conditions will take wind chill values down to minus-15, at times.

Wind chills values that low could allow frostbite to quickly set in. Make sure to cover exposed skin, when spending time outdoors.

The advisory includes Clarion, Forest, Jefferson and Venango counties in Pennsylvania, and the ridges of Preston County in West Virginia and Garrett County in Maryland.

Even though the rest of the area does not have an advisory, it will be frigid for the remainder of the day, and some temperatures around the area will fall below zero tonight. Even the slightest breeze, combined with temperatures that low, could make it feel like minus-10 at times.

Make sure to take precautions if spending a lot of time outside, and make sure to limit your pets exposure to these frigid temperatures.

Temperatures will begin to climb above average, for a bit, mid week. However, another chill, albeit not as cold, will settle in for the weekend.

