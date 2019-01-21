Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several major bridges into Downtown Pittsburgh were shut down Monday morning because of loose barges on the Monongahela River.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, as many as 12 barges may have broken loose in the early morning hours of Monday.

The Liberty Bridge, Fort Pitt Bridge, Smithfield Street Bridge, West End Bridge, McKees Rocks Bridge and the Port Authority Transit Bridge were all closed to traffic.

With the Port Authority Transit Bridge shut down, T service has been suspended there, but the Port Authority says they are using shuttle buses to get commuters from the South Hills Junction to Downtown.

We are working to get shuttle buses from South Hills Junction to downtown. Only one bridge – S 10th Street Bridge – is available for us to use at this time. Major delays are expected on all service – bus and rail – coming from the south. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 21, 2019

The Port Authority says the Port Authority Transit Panhandle Bridge took a direct hit from one of the barges. They brought in a contractor to check the bridge over and reopened it just after 10 a.m.

Our engineers have determined that the Panhandle Bridge did, indeed, take a direct hit from a loose barge. We’re having a contractor come out now to tell us if it’s safe to use for the rail system. Again, safety is our #1 concern. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 21, 2019

Drivers and Port Authority riders are being advised to expect major delays for the morning commute.

Bus routes 20-21-24-26-27-29-31-G2-G3-G31-36-37-39-40-41-43-44-Y45-Y46-Y1-Y47-48-Y49-51-51L will be using the S 10th Street Bridge to cross the Mon River. Long delays are expected — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 21, 2019

UPDATE: Crews just freed and secured this barge, which was pressed against Fort Pitt Bridge. Bridge remains closed as inspectors look for damage. Traffic remains very heavy in area, despite reopening of West End and McKees Rocks bridges. pic.twitter.com/fsCbyGZLhv — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 21, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say officers are directing traffic, including in the West End corridor, where there is very heavy traffic.

KDKA’s Celina Pompeani has the closures & detours:

Both the Coast Guard and PennDOT say all the bridges are being inspected to make sure they are structurally sound before they can be reopened.

There is no way for our engineers to know whether one of the loose barges struck the Panhandle Bridge, so they’re treating it as though one did and they’re going to inspect for damage. #SafetyFirst — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 21, 2019

The Coast Guard sent in investigators to look at the structures, including the Liberty Bridge, which may have been struck by one of the barges.

Here’s another tugboat pushing one of the barges from our vantage point in Station Square. The U.S. Coast guard says they believe the Liberty Bridge was struck by some barges this AM. @PennDOTNews sending crews out to check structural integrity of multiple bridges. @KDKA #KDKA pic.twitter.com/E7w89ZtzM0 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 21, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the inspectors cleared the McKees Rocks Bridge and West End Bridge to reopen around 7 a.m. The inspectors are working with River Rescue crews to get to all the bridges.

ALERT: McKees Rocks Bridge and West End Bridge have been cleared to reopen. Inspectors are with River Rescue and heading to additional bridges. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 21, 2019

Just after 8 a.m., the Fort Pitt Bridge reopened to traffic in both directions. However, heavy delays were still backing up traffic in the area.

ALERT: Fort Pitt Bridge is now open in both directions. Heavy traffic delays remain. Expect delays. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 21, 2019

The Liberty Bridge has now also reopened to traffic. Crews were treating the outbound side with salt before opening those lanes.

ALERT: Inbound Liberty Bridge now open. Outbound lanes to reopen shortly after lanes treated with salt. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 21, 2019

The Smithfield Street Bridge reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m.

KDKA is working to learn what caused the barges to come loose.

