All Bridges Now Reopened To TrafficBy Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several major bridges into Downtown Pittsburgh were shut down Monday morning because of loose barges on the Monongahela River.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, as many as 12 barges may have broken loose in the early morning hours of Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Liberty Bridge, Fort Pitt Bridge, Smithfield Street Bridge, West End Bridge, McKees Rocks Bridge and the Port Authority Transit Bridge were all closed to traffic.

With the Port Authority Transit Bridge shut down, T service has been suspended there, but the Port Authority says they are using shuttle buses to get commuters from the South Hills Junction to Downtown.

The Port Authority says the Port Authority Transit Panhandle Bridge took a direct hit from one of the barges. They brought in a contractor to check the bridge over and reopened it just after 10 a.m.

Drivers and Port Authority riders are being advised to expect major delays for the morning commute.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say officers are directing traffic, including in the West End corridor, where there is very heavy traffic.

KDKA’s Celina Pompeani has the closures & detours:


 

Both the Coast Guard and PennDOT say all the bridges are being inspected to make sure they are structurally sound before they can be reopened.

The Coast Guard sent in investigators to look at the structures, including the Liberty Bridge, which may have been struck by one of the barges.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the inspectors cleared the McKees Rocks Bridge and West End Bridge to reopen around 7 a.m. The inspectors are working with River Rescue crews to get to all the bridges.

Just after 8 a.m., the Fort Pitt Bridge reopened to traffic in both directions. However, heavy delays were still backing up traffic in the area.

The Liberty Bridge has now also reopened to traffic. Crews were treating the outbound side with salt before opening those lanes.

The Smithfield Street Bridge reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m.

KDKA is working to learn what caused the barges to come loose.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

