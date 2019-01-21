Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Firefighters battled both flames and cold temperatures in Swissvale overnight.

Crews were called to a home on South Braddock Avenue, near Bruce Way, around 12:30 a.m.

The fire was on the second floor when crews arrived.

They called for a second alarm because of the bitter cold temperatures and high winds.

“It presents its challenges. It’s no different than high heat, severe cold. You have rehab set up and a couple warming centers and the Salvation Army here, so everybody was okay,” said Swissvale Fire Chief Clyde Wilhelm.

A woman inside made it out safely, and no one else was home at the time.

It’s believed the fire starting in the front bedroom of the home, then spread

The Red Cross is helping four adults.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.