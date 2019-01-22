  • KDKA TVOn Air

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The Bethel Park High School will be closed on Wednesday because of a sprinkler malfunction on the fourth floor, the school district announced on Tuesday night.

The issue, which is now fixed, impacted five classrooms and the library, and the district decided to cancel classes to allow for additional remediation and drying out.

The photo shows black water on the floor at Bethel Park High School on Tuesday night.

The school anticipates being open on Thursday.

All other schools in the district will be open on Wednesday.

