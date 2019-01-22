Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PORT VUE (KDKA) — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Port Vue and McKeesport.

According to officials, a six-inch water main break near Romine Avenue caused a loss of positive water pressure, which is a “signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.”

Because of that, officials say there is an increased chance disease-causing organisms could be in the water.

The advisory is in effect for Port Vue Borough and the Upper 10th Ward, McKeesport.

Officials say if you live in those areas, you should boil your water before drinking it or use bottled water.

In addition to drinking, water should be boiled before making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth and cooking food.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Water buffaloes are also being brought in to the Port Vue Borough building and fire department on Romine Avenue.

For more information, visit the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County’s website here or call them at 724-755-5800.