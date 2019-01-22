  • KDKA TVOn Air

Antonio Brown, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The current quarrel between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown has not stopped the superstar wideout from spending some major money.

Brown was followed by TMZ on a shopping spree that cost the wide receiver at least $500,000.

“Antonio Brown Copped an Insane Amount of Jewelry Worth HALF A MILLION DOLLARS!!”

Included in the purchase was two additional G.O.A.T. rings (he already bought one,) a Richard Mille watch, 5-carat diamond earrings and a diamond chain.

There was no word on exactly how much he spent, but it was not a cheap haul by any means!

Comments (2)
  1. Michael Cassetori says:
    January 22, 2019 at 11:46 AM

    Egotistic materialism!

  2. Harding Hudson says:
    January 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM

    He had to make up somehow for the free expensive ring he failed to win.

