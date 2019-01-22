Comments (2)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The current quarrel between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown has not stopped the superstar wideout from spending some major money.
Brown was followed by TMZ on a shopping spree that cost the wide receiver at least $500,000.
“Antonio Brown Copped an Insane Amount of Jewelry Worth HALF A MILLION DOLLARS!!”
Included in the purchase was two additional G.O.A.T. rings (he already bought one,) a Richard Mille watch, 5-carat diamond earrings and a diamond chain.
There was no word on exactly how much he spent, but it was not a cheap haul by any means!
Egotistic materialism!
He had to make up somehow for the free expensive ring he failed to win.