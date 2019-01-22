CLOSINGS/DELAYSMore than 300 school closings and delays for Tuesday because of the frigid temperatures.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Penn State, Penn State University, Timothy Piazza

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is announcing plans for a national multidisciplinary research center on fraternities and sororities as part of an effort for change following the death of a fraternity pledge two years ago.

University officials pledged $2 million Tuesday for creation of the Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform, named after the student who died in 2017.

Private support and university-matching funds are to provide an $8 million endowment.

University president Eric Barron said the center will allow “study of best practices and assessment in fraternity and sorority life” and provide leadership “to compel the collective change required.”

Officials said it will build on the legacy of the Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research at Indiana University Bloomington, which is transferring to Penn State.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s