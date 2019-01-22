Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Diocese of Greensburg has more than $1 million in financial assistance to give out for families who want to send their kids to Catholic school.

There are 13 Catholic schools within the diocese from pre-K all the way up through high school.

The money is available because of changes to the state’s education tax credit program.

According to the Diocese, families making less than $100,000 a year qualify.

