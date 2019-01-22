CLOSINGS/DELAYSMore than 300 school closings and delays for Tuesday because of the frigid temperatures.
By Meghan Schiller
Meghan Schiller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one person is dead and a busy roadway in the city’s Hazelwood section has been shut down for the morning rush hour after a one-vehicle crash due to icy conditions.

The crash happened along Second Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the driver was heading inbound and lost control due to icy conditions. The car struck a tree and the person inside the car was killed.

That person’s name has not yet been released.

Officials say Second Avenue, or Route 885, will be closed in both directions between Greenfield Avenue and Mobile Street for at least two hours.

Cars are being detoured around the area, many having to turn around.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area, and drive carefully as conditions may be icy due to the frigid temperatures this morning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.



