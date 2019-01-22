Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Legendary Pitt Panther and Pittsburgh Steelers play-by-play broadcaster Bill Hillgrove has won the Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award.

The National Sports Media Association named Hillgrove the winner Monday.

“The NSMA is happy to announce that Pitt’s Bill Hillgrove is the winner of the 2019 Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award!!”

Hillgrove just finished his 45th season broadcasting Panther football, and is in the middle of his 51st season broadcasting Pitt basketball.

Created in 2018, the Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award recognizes professional college broadcasters who fit the following criteria: preparation; association with his/her school; tenure at their school; efforts in the community; mentorship of young broadcasters; character.

The award will be presented during the 60th NSMA awards banquet in Winston-Salem, N.C., on June 24, 2019.