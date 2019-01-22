Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rap mogul Jay-Z took in the University of Pittsburgh basketball game vs. No. 2 Duke at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night.

As Jay-Z strolled in with his entourage, someone said, “Welcome to Pitt.”

Jay-Z sat courtside in front of the Oakland Zoo while his song was playing.

Jay-Z courtside his song playing during timeout #H2P pic.twitter.com/StuApSozLJ — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 23, 2019

Jay-Z even took a picture with Kenny Pickett, quarterback of the Pitt football team.