(KDKA) – A winter weather advisory has been issues for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson and Venango counties until 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

A light glaze of freezing rain is expected.

The conditions could impact the morning commute.

The advisory is part of a trend of temperature swings for the area over the next few days.

Tuesday began with a temperature of negative-3, and there will be highs near 50 on Wednesday afternoon.

When you make temperature transitions like that, and add in rain, it comes with the potential of spotty, freezing rain when the precipitation gets started.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Temperatures will begin to tumble Thursday, in the wake of another cold front. This will transition any leftover rain, Thursday morning, over to snow.

Temperatures will continue to slip into the weekend, with highs struggling to get out the teens. The next warm-up begins early next week, but that does not last long either. By mid-week, we’ll see highs in the teens again.

