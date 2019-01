Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER ST. CLAIR TWP., Pa. (KDKA) – Residents in Upper St. Clair should be on alert after a raccoon that was captured there last week tested positive for rabies, the Allegheny County Health Department confirmed on Tuesday.

The raccoon was captured on Shenandoah Drive after it was involved in a fight with a dog. The dog was not harmed and shows no signs of contracting rabies.

The raccoon was euthanized while the dog remains under mandated quarantine.