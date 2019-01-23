Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) — The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered the closure of Bea Taco Town on Smithfield Street, Downtown, because of an ongoing sewage issue.

Inspectors on Tuesday found standing wastewater, fecal matter and toilet paper in the far side of the basement.

They also noticed soda crates that have been placed to allow walk through the sewage backup area to access the far side.

The inspection report notes the restaurant has a severe sewage odor that appears to be a chronic condition due to the amount of sewage accumulation in the basement. Inspectors turned on water in sinks to verify the leak was sewage.

