BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Students are being sent home this morning from the Chartiers Valley High School and Middle School complex over an alleged threat.

A phone message was sent to parents Wednesday morning saying some type of bomb threat was allegedly made against the district.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the threat was discovered Wednesday morning.

They say: “As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority; Administration is working closely with local law enforcement.”

Police with K-9s have been called to the high school and middle school complex in Bridgeville. They are blocking the entrance to the school complex.

The district says school buses are returning high school students to their home bus stops, and the middle school students will not even be picked up.

Classes will go on as normal at the district’s primary and intermediate schools; however, the district says buses may be running a little behind.

Collier Township Police are investigating the incident. School Township and Bridgeville police are also on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

