PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another big name in country music is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.
Grammy Award-winning singer Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.
His special guests include Margo Price and The Marcus King Band.
Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
If you would like to purchase them, visit LiveNation’s website at this link.
But fan club pre-sales begin on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.