PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another big name in country music is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

Grammy Award-winning singer Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

His special guests include Margo Price and The Marcus King Band.

Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

If you would like to purchase them, visit LiveNation’s website at this link.

But fan club pre-sales begin on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.

