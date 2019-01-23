Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHOENIX (KDKA) — Former Pitt standout and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is returning to play for his 16th season.

Heading into the end of the 2018 regular season, there was speculation that the veteran might not return to the Cardinals, the team that drafted him 3rd overall in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Fitzgerald thanked Bill Bidwill, the owner of the Cardinals, in a tweet after the team announced his return Wednesday morning.

“Thank you to Mr. Bidwill for your honesty, support, and friendship (and for lowering the hurdles for your guy lol)”

Fitzgerald has had a banner career with over 1,300 receptions, 16,000 receiving yards and 116 touchdowns. He is an 11-time Pro Bowl selection with a first team All-Pro selection in 2008 and a second team All-Pro selection in 2009 and 2011. Fitz was also named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his dedication to charity and service off the field in 2016.