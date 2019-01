Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire crews were called to a home in the Hill District early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. to Addison Street, near Reed Street.

Officials at the scene say the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

The inside of the house was charred and damaged.

Fire investigators were called to the scene.

Stay KDKA for the latest on this developing story.