PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in the South Side Slopes on Wednesday night.

Police say the man was walking when he as hit by a car on Arlington Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.

The car never stopped. Police say the car was white, but they have no other description.

