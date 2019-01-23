Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Two bobcat kittens found abandoned in West Virginia have been given a permanent home at the Oglebay Good Zoo.

The zoo in Wheeling says in a news release the two female kittens named Bobbi and Gina were found in rural Marshall County.

They now are in the nursery at the zoo’s veterinary and quarantine hospital.

The zoo says it’s offering guests the chance to visit the kittens. Guests must be at least 8 years old to participate.

Visits can be reserved by calling 304-243-4100.

For more information, visit Oglebay’s website here.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)