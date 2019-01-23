Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Drugs, guns and more were seized in a drug bust Tuesday night in Wilkinsburg.

Officers arrested seven people at a home on Wallace Avenue after police say neighbors have been complaining about alleged drug use and sales from the residence.

The state’s attorney general’s office got involved, getting a search warrant before the home was raided.

“As a result of that search warrant, we recovered five hand guns one rifle, narcotics, specifically marijuana, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy,” Det. Rourke of the Wilkinsburg Police Department said. “Any time you can take narcotics and firearms off the street, it’s a good thing. Specifically with this, we were able to get six firearms and various forms and narcotics.”

Six of the suspects went to the Allegheny County jail. The seventh person had to be taken to the hospital after a scuffle with police.